Maseko Ngoni LL Chapter In Unity Jamboree

The Maseko Ngoni- Lilongwe Chapter has intensified activities aimed at uniting people of the Maseko Ngoni tribe who are assimilated in Lilongwe City.

Chairperson of the chapter, Andrew Kamlopa, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that among other things, the chapter’s leadership is holding meetings in all 15 zones in city aimed at keeping their culture alive.

“On Sunday, we had a meeting in Kauma Zone where we discussed the importance of working together to preserve our culture as Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V wants us to do,” Kamlopa Pointed out.

He further said the meeting also served as a starting point for the chapter’s preparations for the 2017 Maseko Ngoni cultural festive which will be held in September.

“We also discussed the Umshanghano of this year in September where all the Ngoni’s in the country and outside will meet,” Kamlopa said.

Block Leader for Kauma, Lebim Maston, who attended the Sunday’s meeting, told Mana that said he was happy to see the Maseko Ngoni people promoting their culture in Kauma Township, a multi cultural peri urban society.

“It is great to see people of Ngoni tribe passing on their cultural values to the next generation. This will help preserve their culture. I wish all tribes could emulate this,” Maston said.

Maston also praised members of Kauma Zone for associating with other cultural groups during weddings, funerals and other issues concerning their community.

Chairperson of Kauma Zone’s Discipline Committee, Nagwenya Chisale, told Mana that activities of the Maseko Ngoni- Lilongwe Chapter are keeping the Maseko Ngoni culture alive in the city.

“People have seen that is possible to preserve culture regardless of where we are,” Chisale said.

The Maseko Ngoni- Lilongwe chapter has zones in Kauma, Areas: 12, 10, 43, 23, 25 and 36, Kawale, Chilinde, Biwi, Kaliyeka, Falls, Mwenyekondo, Chinsapo and Likuni. (By Andrew Ndhlovu, Lilongwe, June 28, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...