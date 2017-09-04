Maseko Ngoni Donate To Ntcheu Hospital…Thanks God For Bumper Yields In 2016/17 Season

In a bid to thank God for the peace and bumper yields the country has realized in the 2016 to 2017 harvesting season, the Maseko Ngoni have donated assorted items to Ntcheu Hospital.

The Ngoni performed this charity work on September 2, on the sidelines of their annual festival Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni that is held every first Saturday of September at Gongolo grounds at Nkolimbo Village in Inkosi Kwataine’s area in Ntcheu.

“We surveyed and found out that there are great challenges in the children’s wing mostly due to malnutrition ailments, hence this donation today,” said Andrew Kamlopa Chisale, Chairperson for the Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni.

According to Kamlopa they performed this charity work to role model the Ngoni youngsters to grow up with a giving spirit as that shows love, unity and Godliness as advised by paramount chief Gomani.

“We brought a few cartons of soap, soya pieces and a bag of rice just to cushion the suffering of our beloved children here,” he added.

Richard Mofolo, the organizing chairperson of the event told Mana that the items were valued at not less than K100, 000 as proceeds from the big walk they had on August 26 in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the donation one of the nurses who received the items on behalf of the hospital, Martha Perekamoyo said the gesture was timely and asked others to emulate from the ngoni’s giving spirit.

“There is a need for food warmers in the kitchen to help us give patients warm food. We need more of such kind of assistance here because most patients come without some daily needs like soap as well as food for the guardians,” Perekamoyo said.

She said malnutrition diseases were very common in the children’s ward which she attributed to undernourishment and lack of knowledge on how people can use the local food produce to meet the recommended six food groups.

The surprise donation gave happiness to many sick persons and guardians at the hospital.

“This is good for me. I was really in an awkward situation; I had no tablet of soap for laundry or bathing. More importantly the relish and rice will assist us a lot,” Wickson Katelele one of the guardians said. (By Mphatso Nkuonera, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...