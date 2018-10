Connect on Linked in

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has sealed the offices of United Transformation Movement (UTM) National Chairman Noel Masangwi for non-tax compliance.

Masangwi has not been paying tax and he owes the tax collecting body billions.

The UTM Chairman was not remitting tax to MRA through his company which is situated in Blantyre, close to Robin’s Park.

