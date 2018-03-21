Masamba To Take On Sando In A Nontitle Fight

The Malawi Defence Force based boxer, Wilson “shasha” Masamba will on 6th May, 2018 take on Sando “the cobra” Jackson in a non title bout at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

The fight which is expected to pull a lot of people has been organised by Keba Boxing Promotions.

Sando Jackson originally from Malawi and now a resident of eMalahleni, said the fight will be one of his biggest fights in his career.

Keba Inusa, owner of Keba Boxing Promotions said all is set for the big fight between the two boxers.

“We thought of bringing the boys together as it was Sando who challenged Masamba so as boxing lovers and promoters it was our duty to organize this fight which promises to be a tough fight. People should expect fireworks although some don’t know much about Sando because he is based in South Africa but let us give him a chance to show his skills and people should expect a good fight full of talent,” said Inusa.

On his part the challenger, Sando who is currently in South Africa said he does not fear the record of Masamba of being too long in the boxing sport.

“I am taking this fight seriously and I promise my fans that I will not disappoint them as I will give them a good fight and result and I am looking for a technical knockout in this fight,” challenged Sando.

On his part Masamba said all is going well in the gym preparing for the big day.

“I am looking forward to maintaining my good record of boxing and I have more time to showcase my talent in the ring and I will not disappoint my boss’ work,” said Masamba.

The main supporting bout on the day of the fight involves Chikondi Makawa and Dickson Saidi whereas other supporting bouts will see Yusuf Christopher dating Mussa Mkwanda and Yobe Kamnyonya will take on Damiano Mphepo.

