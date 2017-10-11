Martse Teams Up With Bucci In Dosage

Celebrated award winning rapper Martse has teamed up with Blantyre based Rhythm and Blues (R&B) singer Bucci in a new song titled Dosage set for release on October 16.

Martse, born Martin Nkhata, posted on his Facebook page that the duo are working on a new production which is expected to rock the country’s airwaves.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Martse confirmed the development saying it is the first time he is collaborating with Bucci.

The Mwano fame rapper further said people should expect the same old Martse who always cooks good music.

Apart from the new song, the Ndiine star added that he is also yet to release his debut album next year and the project of the album is already complete.

“I want to tell my fans out there that all is set for my album to be released next year. I would have released it this year but I am occupied with my studies,” Martse said.

On the message contained in Dosage, the Mwano hit maker refused to divulge much information saying the title Dosage literary talks about the dosage as prescribed at hospitals where patients are advised to take their medicine.

Dosage has been produced by Blantyre based producer, Tricky Beats in conjunction with Lilongwe based producer AK.

