‘Marriage Is About Fidelity’ – Mutharika Reminds Justice Mwaungulu

Minister of Local government Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed controversial judge Dustain Mwaungulu for his steadfast love and faithfulness to his long time wife, Gladys Mwaungulu whom he married 35 years ago.

“Am here on behalf of the State President of the Republic of Malawi Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika who is very happy to see of your calibre, Justice Mwaungulu still upholding the sanctity of marriage vows after so many years taking into consideration the tough job you have before you at the Judiciary in interpreting the Laws of Land,” the vice of president DPP in the South said.

At the anniversary the inactive Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima relived his role of ‘page boy’ and told the congregation that the time Judge Mwaungulu was marrying Gladys, he was 10 years.

“My lordship Justice Mwaungula, you are a pillar of inspiration to many young people in our society. You have shown us how faithfulness plays a good role in our life. Your wife too has played a greater role in making sure that as a judge, the job before you at the Court of Appeal is done smoothly. We thank God for that”, the Leader of the House elaborated, emphasizing that there is no marriage that has not undergone problems but what matters is the spirit of ‘give and take’ in marriage for it to continue to flourish.

Dustain Mwaungulu is well known in legal and political circles as one of the finest legal minds who pronounces judgements mostly to the contrary of the expectations of the country. He is also a devoted Catholic christian.

Justice Mwaungulu comes from Matete Village, Karonga South Constituency in the District of Karonga.

