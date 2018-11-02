Marketing Gurus Inspire Students

Marketers over the weekend spared their time to inspire and motivate marketing students from different universities namely the Polytechnic, Malawi College of Accountancy, Catholic University and Malawi Assemblies of God University during a marketing day held at the Polytechnic in Blantyre.

Led by Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM) – Malawi Chapter President Golden Banda, who gave out a motivational talk to the students, the event was spiced up by other presentations on gaining competitive advantage a case of the banking sector which was delivered by NBS Retail Marketing Manager Noel Chikaoleka who is also CIM Vice General Secretary and brand image management and promotion from George Damson of Blitz interactive Agency an agency that specialises in experiential marketing.

Addressing the students Banda encouraged the students to always work hard to become vibrant marketers so that they can contribute to the growth of businesses and society at large in future.

“Our coming here was to encourage students’ marketers as you are aware that undergraduate marketing degrees have just been introduced in universities across Malawi and for The Polytechnic in particular the first cohort of students to graduate with marketing degrees will be the current fourth year so they had to be encouraged and commended for choosing a career in Marketing, “said Banda

Banda said CIM also engaged students to share them experiences and prepare them on the expectations of the industry.

“We were also courting other disciplines such as Business Administration students that they should aim higher, and take up professional chartered institute marketing CIM studies after the undergraduate degree .We also engaged the students on what happens in the industry and share experiences so that they should be well prepared on what roles they will play in the field once they graduate , the emerging trends and challenges in the marketing industry, as you are aware that Marketing is a dynamic field and things are changing at tremendous rate both technologically as well as changes in consumer taste and buying behavior,” said Banda.

He added, “Organisation now days realise the importance of Marketing. Marketing has evolved to being a major function across all functions all the organisation.”

In his presentation Damson focused on the key aspects of what it is involved in managing a brand and making sure that your brand is a success story in a dynamic and ever-changing environment.

“A brand must be flexible to adapt to the ever-changing needs of customers of particular interest was the use of social media as a brand promotional tool and how most local brands lag behind in using social media platforms to promote their brands,” said Damson

Marketing Students Society President Preston Mkupu said Marketing Day is celebrated to inspire and motivate marketing students and hailed CIM-Malawi Chapter for the support . Also present at the function were, Natascha Jere CIM Publicist, Mercy Kamanga CIM Vice Publicist, Sungeni Madeira CIM Board member and Unkhankhu Ng’oma a lecture in Marketing at the Polytechnic who is also Patron for the student marketers at the Polytechnic.

During the day the best performing and outstanding students were decorated with certificates. The day was commemorated under the theme Gaining a Competitive edge in a dynamic world and over 150 students attended.

Like this: Like Loading...