Maranatha To Fly MSCE Top Performers To Zanzibar On Holiday

Students who sat for the 2018 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) stand a chance to fly to Zanzibar if they will pass with flying colours.

The students from both private and public schools will be spoiled courtesy of Maranatha Academy.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, told the Malawi News Agency (Mana), on Wednesday, that this is one way of promoting education in the country in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education.

Kaonga said the top students mainly those who will score six points will fly to Zanzibar where they will partake in various recreation activities.

“They will also have a luncheon and share stories among themselves.This is also one

way for them to refresh their brains after a tiresome year with books. ,” he said.

Kaonga also said the school will continue with their usual awards to top performers for MSCE. For instance, Kaonga said this year again they will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who will emerge as most outstanding with an aggregate of six points.

Last year, the school also spoiled 26 students who scored with 6 points with a trip to Sun and Sand Holiday resort in Mangochi.

In 2014, the academy also took 50 students who performed highly in MSCE to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Maranatha has started its intake for 2018/2019 academic school calendar with opening scheduled for 3rd September 2018.

