Mangochi Smiles As President Mutharika Pledges To Construct Mangochi–Makanjira Road…Ralph Jooma Commits Support To DPP Govt

President Professor Peter Mutharika on Wednesday pledged that his government would construct the Mangochi–Makanjira Road all the way to Namwera Turn–Off to Lake Malawi past Mpilipili Trading Centre, among other major developments earmarked for the lakeshore district.

Mutharika disclosed this when he made whistle-stops on his way from Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Monkey Bay, Mangochi to Blantyre at the end of his Christmas and New Year Holiday.

The President stopped over at Mtakataka Turn – Off in Monkey Bay, Nabale along the Monkey Bay – Mangochi Road, Mangochi Boma and Mangochi Turn – Off in Balaka where he assured hundreds of people gathered at all the venues that his administration was poised to develop Mangochi and the Eastern Region in particular.

“My government has already embarked on a number of projects most of which have already been achieved like the Mlambe One Stop Service Centre at Mangochi Boma, the community technical college and the Liwonde – Mangochi Highway whose construction is progressing very well,” said the Malawian leader.

“Very soon we will embark on the construction of the Makanjira Road all the way to the lake; we have already secured funds for the project and we will also construct a state-of-the-art international airport in Mangochi and a five-star hotel at Cape Maclear will turn Mangochi a landing place for huge airplanes straight from as far as Europe,” Mutharika added.

He, therefore, asked people in the district to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for meaningful development to continue taking shape across the country. Mutharika also warned people against following politicians disguising under religion as an entry point in the region.

The President described the DPP as a party of compassion and love as opposed to other political parties which he said were full of ‘opportunists, cruelty and cheaters.’

“Don’t forget what they did to you during their reign,” warned Mutharika. “The Eastern Region was one of the areas that suffered most during the one party era and don’t allow to return to that situation.”

Other speakers during the whistle-stops were legislators for Mangochi West, Geoffrey Chiwondo and Mangochi Monkey Bay, Ralph Jooma and DPP’s Eastern Region, Governor Julius Paipi.

In the their respective speeches the two parliamentarians hailed the country’s leadership through Mutharika for sparing time to interact with people who had lined up by the road side. The two (Chiwondo and Jooma) pledged support towards Mutharika and the DPP government.

On his part, Paipi said people in the Eastern Region were appreciative of what the DPP-led government was doing especially in the area of infrastructural development.

Paipi, therefore, assured Mutharika that the region would continue to rally behind the government to continue benefitting from the fruits of development, which he said, were uplifting people’s living standards.

“Would you please consider coming back to Mangochi very soon for a mass rally, people are very eager to have you address a public meeting here,” Paipi appealed.

Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika arrived in Monkey Bay, Mangochi on December 23 for their Christmas and New Year Holiday where the First Lady treated over 800 female civil servants to a luncheon.

Madame Mutharika who is Chairperson for the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLA) took advantage of the luncheon with female civil servants to sensitise them on the need to go for early cervical cancer screening to avoid death and other complications that arise when it has been detected at advanced stage.

On their way to Sanjika Palace in Blantyre the First Couple was also scheduled to stop by in Machinga and Zomba.

Mana/km/adn/gjp

