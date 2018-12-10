Mangochi chiefs thank Mutharika for infrastructure development, honoraria increment

Chiefs in Mangochi on Saturday thanked President Prof. Peter Mutharika for various infrastructural developments government has implemented in the district and also for raising traditional leaders’ honoraria by 100 percent.

Sultan Chowe expressed the gratitude during the commemoration of St. Martin’s Hospital’s 120 years of existence where Mutharika was in attendance.

Chowe said with Mlambe Centre, regional immigration office, Liwonde-Mangochi Road which is near completion, and the technical college, Mangochi was no longer the same.

“We are very thankful for all these developments: we no longer travel to Blantyre to acquire new passports,” said Chowe, adding: “Going to Blantyre was very costly in terms of money and time. The

Mlambe centre is also very ideal as it has brought a chain of services all under one roof.”

He said the Mangochi Community Technical College was also turning the youth in the district into

entrepreneurs as they put to use the acquired vocational skills.

Chowe also said chiefs in Mangochi were very happy with the rehabilitation of the Liwonde-Mangochi

Road which they said when finished, would open the tourism district up to the world.

“Chiefs in Mangochi have also asked me to thank you for the increment of the honoraria that we get: we

are very thankful and we will always remain grateful so for this consideration,” said Chowe.

He also commended government for distributing food to people who were affected by drought in the

district during the last growing season.

In his remarks, Mutharika said he would continue to develop Mangochi and turn it into tourism hub.

Mutharika said his government would construct a 5 star hotel and an international airport where big

aircrafts from oversees would be landing.

“I’m also going to turn Mangochi into a municipality so that we create more room for employment and

other entrepreneurial activities to discourage people from trekking to South Africa,” said Mutharika.

He also said government was in talks with the south African government for the latter to consider lifting

some of the border charges that Malawians pay when travelling to or from South Africa.

Mana

Like this: Like Loading...