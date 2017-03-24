Manganya Dares Opposition: ‘Bwato Sakwelera Pakati pa Nyanja’…Abstain From Your Strong ‘Libido’ To Rule Through Short-cuts, Wait For 2019 Polls

In a very unprecedented move, dramatist cum political activist Michael Usi on Thursday evening unleashed his tongue against the opposition political leaders, warning them against sabotaging government’s developmental drive.

This was out of Usi’s fashion, who in recent times has been deemed towing the opposition line.

But addressing the nation through almost six radio stations, Usi, better known for his stage name, Manganya, lambasted the opposition, advising them to tame their increasing appetite to attain power through short-cuts

Said Manganya: “A country’s President should lead his people in development; but because of jealous and envy, opposition opposes everything since it is made of a bunch of disgruntled individuals. Opposition is government in waiting and should demonstrate that.

“Opposition must accept defeat and stop dreaming of taking over government before Mutharika’s term is over, because any effort to topple current government would set bad precedence and result in war and disorder.

“Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja. They (opposition) should wait until 2019 if are dreaming to rule this country. It’s improper to demand Mutharika to step down, let him rule. This country is being misled by vocal slugs.”

The address has apparently shocked the opposition, who all-along, their social media zealots were all over anticipating. However, come Friday morning, it was all silent.

