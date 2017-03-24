Manganya Dares Opposition: ‘Bwato Sakwelera Pakati pa Nyanja’…Abstain From Your Strong ‘Libido’ To Rule Through Short-cuts, Wait For 2019 Polls

Usi: Tells Opposition ‘Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja

In a very unprecedented move, dramatist cum political activist Michael Usi on Thursday evening unleashed his tongue against the opposition political leaders, warning them against sabotaging government’s developmental drive.

This was out of Usi’s fashion, who in recent times has been deemed towing the opposition line.

But addressing the nation through almost six radio stations, Usi, better known for his stage name, Manganya, lambasted the opposition, advising them to tame their increasing appetite to attain power through short-cuts

Said Manganya: “A country’s President should lead his people in development; but because of jealous and envy, opposition opposes everything since it is made of a bunch of disgruntled individuals. Opposition is government in waiting and should demonstrate that.

“Opposition must accept defeat and stop dreaming of taking over government before Mutharika’s term is over, because any effort to topple current government would set bad precedence and result in war and disorder.

“Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja. They (opposition) should wait until 2019 if are dreaming to rule this country. It’s improper to demand Mutharika to step down, let him rule. This country is being misled by vocal slugs.”

The address has apparently shocked the opposition, who all-along, their social media zealots were all over anticipating. However, come Friday morning, it was all silent.

25 Responses to "Manganya Dares Opposition: ‘Bwato Sakwelera Pakati pa Nyanja’…Abstain From Your Strong ‘Libido’ To Rule Through Short-cuts, Wait For 2019 Polls"

  1. Chris Gowelo   March 24, 2017 at 11:06 am

    No One Said That Peter Must Step Down Except U, #NGO’S So Dnt Pretend To Be Gd For Notin

  2. Synet Chawinga   March 24, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Mwambi oti bwato sakwelera pakati panyanja is meaningless bcoz when a ship develops a fault in the middle of the lake boats go to rescue the pple. Therefore its possible kukwelera boat pakati panyanja. Izi zikhoza kuchitikanso paulamuliro wa dziko, mtsogoleri akapanga zopanda nzeru its possible kumulandira ntchito contract yake isanathe. Izi zikuchitika kumaiko ena sizachilendo ayi.

    • Eduard Kambalame   March 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

      ukanalawa Kaye mnchere izi ndi za ziiiiii walembazi

    • Nedved Kachulu   March 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

      But still u can’t stand in the middle of the lake and kumadikira Ku kuti ukufuna ukwere ship

    • Synet Chawinga   March 24, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Muli pakati panyanja ship ikumila, boat lilipo siukwera? Sungalande boma likuchita bwino. Umalanda boma president akamapanga zopusa ngati mmene akuchitila uyuyu uyu. Mmene likuyendesedwera boma la malawi ine nkanakhala msilikali nkanakwelera boat pakati panyanja ndithu.

    • Gravel Masinja   March 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Kkkkkk zoona umakwerera padoko

    • Chris Dambuleni   March 24, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      ndiwe munthu wanzeru kwambiri.nevermind cadets paja amangotsutsa everything

    • Fy-son Masiyano Banda Sc   March 24, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      Synet chawingaaaaa munaonapo pakatinpanyanja akudikilira bwato ngati pa stage?pena pake mutu uzigwira ntchito mwa normal..Manganya walankhupa mbalinzonse zaboma komanso kotsutsa now awa alemba zomwe zawakomera inunso lembani zomwe zakukomeranizo…He is just at neutral….

  3. Steve Kalonga   March 24, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Kkkkkk Bwato Sakwerela Pakati Pa Nyanja Etiii!!

  4. Joseph L Majawa   March 24, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Mmmmmmm man ife tikweratu

  5. Blessings Cent   March 24, 2017 at 11:31 am

    True but which side are you Mr Manga ?

