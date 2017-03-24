Manganya Dares Opposition: ‘Bwato Sakwelera Pakati pa Nyanja’…Abstain From Your Strong ‘Libido’ To Rule Through Short-cuts, Wait For 2019 Polls

In a very unprecedented move, dramatist cum political activist Michael Usi on Thursday evening unleashed his tongue against the opposition political leaders, warning them against sabotaging government’s developmental drive.
This was out of Usi’s fashion, who in recent times has been deemed towing the opposition line.
But addressing the nation through almost six radio stations, Usi, better known for his stage name, Manganya, lambasted the opposition, advising them to tame their increasing appetite to attain power through short-cuts
Said Manganya: “A country’s President should lead his people in development; but because of jealous and envy, opposition opposes everything since it is made of a bunch of disgruntled individuals. Opposition is government in waiting and should demonstrate that.
“Opposition must accept defeat and stop dreaming of taking over government before Mutharika’s term is over, because any effort to topple current government would set bad precedence and result in war and disorder.
“Bwato sakwelera pakati pa nyanja. They (opposition) should wait until 2019 if are dreaming to rule this country. It’s improper to demand Mutharika to step down, let him rule. This country is being misled by vocal slugs.”
The address has apparently shocked the opposition, who all-along, their social media zealots were all over anticipating. However, come Friday morning, it was all silent.
No One Said That Peter Must Step Down Except U, #NGO’S So Dnt Pretend To Be Gd For Notin
Mwambi oti bwato sakwelera pakati panyanja is meaningless bcoz when a ship develops a fault in the middle of the lake boats go to rescue the pple. Therefore its possible kukwelera boat pakati panyanja. Izi zikhoza kuchitikanso paulamuliro wa dziko, mtsogoleri akapanga zopanda nzeru its possible kumulandira ntchito contract yake isanathe. Izi zikuchitika kumaiko ena sizachilendo ayi.
ukanalawa Kaye mnchere izi ndi za ziiiiii walembazi
But still u can’t stand in the middle of the lake and kumadikira Ku kuti ukufuna ukwere ship
Muli pakati panyanja ship ikumila, boat lilipo siukwera? Sungalande boma likuchita bwino. Umalanda boma president akamapanga zopusa ngati mmene akuchitila uyuyu uyu. Mmene likuyendesedwera boma la malawi ine nkanakhala msilikali nkanakwelera boat pakati panyanja ndithu.
Kkkkkk zoona umakwerera padoko
ndiwe munthu wanzeru kwambiri.nevermind cadets paja amangotsutsa everything
Synet chawingaaaaa munaonapo pakatinpanyanja akudikilira bwato ngati pa stage?pena pake mutu uzigwira ntchito mwa normal..Manganya walankhupa mbalinzonse zaboma komanso kotsutsa now awa alemba zomwe zawakomera inunso lembani zomwe zakukomeranizo…He is just at neutral….
Kkkkkk Bwato Sakwerela Pakati Pa Nyanja Etiii!!
Mmmmmmm man ife tikweratu
True but which side are you Mr Manga ?