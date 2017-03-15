MANEB releases 2017 PSLCE, MSCE Examination Nominal Rolls

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has announced the delivery of nominal rolls for 2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations to all districts.

In a Press Statement from the Examinations Board issued Tuesday, the nominal roll which is a list of names and fine details of registered candidates has been made through District Education Managers’ Offices.

It reads, “The list is produced after receiving data from District Education Offices as received from the candidates’ respective examination centers. All registered candidates, more especially external candidates most of whom have not been taking this exercise seriously are, therefore, expected to visit their schools to verify the correctness of their details.”

The statement says any area requiring corrections require the concerned registered candidates to register the corrections with their school heads who will in turn write MANEB to make necessary amendments.

The closing dates for receiving these queries are April 14, 2017 for PSLCE students and April 28, 2017 for MSCE students, therefore all registered candidates are urged to visit their respective schools for the exercise before the deadlines.

According to the statement, benefits of the exercise include; no missing subjects during examinations, no wrong subject combination, no missing names during examinations, no wrong spellings on examination results, no wrong dates of birth and no wrong districts of origin among others.

School heads or examination officers are also being encouraged to let the registered candidates access the nominal roll to allow for the verification exercise to take place smoothly but the schools are further being reminded that this exercise is not the same as registration.

Lastly, the Board has warned any schools from inserting any new students onto the nominal roll saying such schools will be disciplined. (By Lydia Kalonde

Blantyre, March 15, Mana)

