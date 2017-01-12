Manchester Thunders Welcome Malawi’s Hot Shooter Joyce Mvula

Malawi Netball star joins England Top Club. Thursday, 12 January, 2017.

The Malawi High Commission to the UK this morning joined Manchester Thunders and Malawi Association Manchester to welcome Ms Joyce Mvula, a shooter to the UK on a six month Netball tour.

Mvula, who is Malawi National Netball and Blue Eagles Sisters player is joining one of Englands top Netball outfits Manchester Thunders which finished second top in Netball Super League. New season starts on 18th February, 2017 and Mvula, 22, is expecting to beef up the team.

“Our coach watched Mvula at World Cup last year and we watched her at Fast Five. We were impressed. More teams are looking for Malawian Netball players, we have a relationship with Mary Waya who has been very helpful to make this happen,” said the Teams Franchise Director Darbie Hallas.



Team Coach Karen Greig said she looks forward to having Mvula and winning the league this year. She said the player will be featured this Saturday in a friendly game to test the English fast netball.



On his part, Second Secretary Press at the mission Kondwani Munthali said the Mission and Malawi community were excited with Netballs first export to the UK hoping that the deal will open opportunities for more teams to bring in Malawian players to England and other European countries.



Mr Malembe Makawa who represented the Malawi Manchester Association said the Malawi Community in Manchester now consider Thunders as their Netball team and will patronise the event.

Mvula said of her joining the team, “I am just praying everyone should believe in me and I will give my best to make my country proud.-MHC London

