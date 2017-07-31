Malawi’s Superstar Tay Grin Impressed With Ireland Show…To Perform In Manchester On Friday

Malawi’s superstar Tay Grin took his act to Ireland on Saturday where he performed before an appreciative audience which was dominated by Malawians living in Ireland.

The ‘Tola’ star gave Malawians a home feeling with an impressive performance. The songs he performed included ‘Chipapa’, ‘Tola,’ ‘Kanda’ and ‘2 By 2’.

In an interview from Ireland, Tay Grin said he enjoyed the performance but said he would have loved if he had performed more songs.

“The only problem I had was that time was too short. I was not able to perform as many songs as I would have loved. The event started late and everything had to be compressed due to the venue’s restrictions as performances cannot go on until late,” he said.

The Nyau King, whose next performance is in Manchester on Friday, said all in all he was impressed with the audience.

“It was a good event which was well attended and it was good to be in Ireland. The last time I performed here [in Ireland] was four years ago,” he said.

The multi-award winning artist is one of the most successful artists in Malawi and he has performed in a number of countries which include the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, USA, Iceland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Australia, Botswana, Uganda and Kenya.

Among others, Tay Grin has collaborated with Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Gal Level (Namibia), DJ Waxxy (Nigeria), Sway (UK), Brick & Lace (Jamaica), Naeto C (Nigeria), Ice Prince (Nigeria), 2face (Nigeria), Wahu (Kenya), Nameless (Kenya), Double HP (South Africa), Lira (South Africa), Scar (Botswana), Petersen (Zambia), Kmillian (Zambia), Vee (Botswana), Stagga (Botswana), Hamoba (Zambia), Slap Dee (Zambia), DA Les and Ishmael (South Africa), Orezi (Nigeria) and Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania).

He recently with Ric Hassani in a song titled Mama which also features beat maker Sonyezo Kandoje.

