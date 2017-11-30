Malawi’s Research Expert Henry Kachaje Says Blackouts Won’t Affect DPP’s Landslide Victory in 2019

One of Malawi’s renowned Economic Expert and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) symphasizer Henry Kachaje has revealed that the current excessive power outage the country is experience will have no any significant impact in the outcome of the highly anticipated 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The remarks comes at a time Malawians are experiencing the worst ever electricity service delivery.

Considering the fact that the highest percentage of Malawians live in rural areas, Kachaje said the majority of voters are therefore the

one’s who do not rely much on electricity.

“The people who decide who becomes President of Malawi are among the 90% who have lived in darkness since the colonial years” reads part of Kachaje’s post on Facebook .

He added that the performance of a President or Presidential Candidate in Malawi has very little bearing on people’s choice of who become President.

“But most importantly who you vote for has no major significance but WHO and How the votes are counted and compiled……..unless of course the electoral reforms are passed,” wrote the economist.

He therefore warned Malawians that they will keep on crying towards the challenges they are facing i.e Power blackouts but ‘it’s not

important to those in leadership’.

“They can do without the 10% ‘spoilt section of population’. Thats the fact you have to live with,” he concluded.

