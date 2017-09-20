Malawi’s Power Project Deadline Remains Intact-US

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) says it remains optimistic in its set target of completing the compact program in Malawi’s power sector by September next year.

MCC is implementing a US$ 350 million program in boosting the country’s power sector by paving way for business investment in the sector.

Speaking on Monday after having an audience with Malawi’s President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in New York, MCC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Nash said deadline for completion for the compact program remains intact.

“The Malawi government has made tremendous success ad progress. We have one year left and there is a lot of work to be done,” Nash said.

Asked on what would follow for Malawi after the completion of this five-year programme, the MCC top boss could not say much than expressing hope for the successful completion of the initiative which is valued at MK2 billion.

“There is deep commitment from both parties to successfully finish this program in time,” he said.

MCC is supporting Malawi government in identification and prioritization of investments in the power sector in order to increase the capacity and stability of the national electricity grid.

The Government of Malawi intends to utilize the program by investing in new power generation capacity through, by among other things, completing the construction of the Kapichira II hydropower plant, rehabilitation of Nkula hydropower plant as well as installation of transmission and distribution lines.

The five year MCC-Malawi Compact Programme started in September 2013.

The audience Prof. Mutharika had with the MCC chief was one of several side events the Malawi leader was set to have during this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York. (By Macneil Kalowekamo in New York)

