Malawi’s Mercenary CSOs Slapped With K80m Legal Costs Over Lake Malawi Water Project Case

Two civil society organisations – Youth and Society (YAS) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) – whose application to replace Malawi Law Society (MLS) in the Salima- Lilongwe Water Project case has been dismissed by Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal will have to cough out an approximately of over K80 million as legal costs for their litigation.
Mzuzu-based YAS and CHRR will have to pay the amount which is 80% of the total legal costs of a case which they resurrected through a fresh application as ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Lovemore Chikopa.
On November 15 and 24 this year YAS and CHRR filed an ex parte notice of motion with the Supreme Court to either join or substitute Malawi Law Society (MLS) who months ago obtained an injunction to stop Khato Civils from undertaking the Lake Malawi Water Supply project.
MLS wanted the High Court to review a decision by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to award Khato Holdings a contract for the project before an Enviromental and Social Impact Assessment was done.
However, both the Supreme Court of Appeal threw out MLS case for lack of understanding of the technicalities of the project.
In a ruling dated December 22 2017, Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lovemore Chikopa said the wishes of both CHRR and YAS have not been granted because at the time of making the application, whatever proceedings had existed between MLS and the respondents, Khato Holdings, had ceased to exist after leave had expired and there was no renewal.
YAS and CHRR also sought from the Supreme Court an extension of the time within which to lodge the matter before the full Court for the reversal, variation or setting aside of the decision of the single member, Justice Chikopa.
But Justice Chikopa said the application for extension of time cannot be granted as both YAS and CHRR have no standing to bring the application and are not yet to become parties to the proceedings in respect of whom the order was sought aside from the fact that they did not have a good reason on the basis of which extension could be granted.
Now that the application has been thrown out, the two organisations and their lawyer Bright Theu have to deal with settling of the huge amount.
Affidavits for YAS and CHRR were signed by Charles Kajoloweka and Timothy Mtambo respectively.
CHRR executive director Timothy Mtambo said they reserve their until they get a briefing from their legal counsel Theu
The recent ruling clears way for Lilongwe Water Board to proceed construction of the Lake Malawi Water Supply Project which has missed several deadlines due to court litigation.
Lake Malawi Water Supply project will upon completion pump, purify and move 100 cubic metres of water from Salima to Lilongwe City everyday.
Chamba chose kuti balala
A VERY GOOD lesson for ill intentions & next time learn to put the masses before your Devilish wishes. Put them in captivity if they fail to settle. Dissolve these socalled CSOs, join Technical to atleast learn something worth or go into Irrigation Farming to make Maize cheaper.
This proposal to pump water from lake Malawi sounds like a very good idea on paper but in reality it is not…..in fact in the next few years Malawians will realise that this was just another gimmick for those in power to make a fortune out of it….
I know for a fact that most Malawians suffer from logic deficiency, so I will try to make a few points below to try to jog your memory….
First of all mine is a question, does those people who are advocating for this project know how much electric power would be required to pump water all the way from Salima to Lilongwe?
I know this sounds like a silly question to ask but, as a country we are failing to generate enough power at the moment to serve every household let alone our industries, so where on earth are we going to get the extra amount of power to pump water from the lake?
And let me remind every Malawian that the excuse we are being given for the nonstop blackouts in our country is that there is no enough water in lake Malawi to generate power at Mkula and Tedzani falls, and yet they want to pump more water out of the same lake and expect to generate enough electricity at the same time……where is the common sense here….
We are also being told of another project on Linthipe river in Dedza to create a dam for the same purpose of supplying water to the city of Lilongwe, how much water does Lilongwe city need to justify these two enormous water projects to run concurrently?
Is this not the reason why our country has remained so poor for 50 years, because we are being led by corrupt leaders who always put the priorities of our country upside down for their benefit?
Please stop this Salima water project now and sort out the electricity issue for our country to develop……this is the first priority…..