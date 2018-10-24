Malawi’s Mercenary CSO Leaders Mtambo, Trapence Under Fire From UN

United Nations experts say that Malawi is a country that has two types of CSOs/ NGOs. Real CSOs and Paid CSOs.

“PaidCSOs,” say the experts, “are the ones closely align with the opposition parties to a point of behaving as their lobbyists.” They directly do the bidding on behalf of opposition parties.

Their goal is primarily serving commercial interests of the parties who pay them at a particular point in time. Opulent lifestyles of their leaders (such as Mtambo and Trapence) and overseas trips bear a testimony to that.

“Real CSOs deal with substance, they do public lobby on issues of national interest.” A case in point is the issue of why the Vice President is abusing public funds by drawing a salary when not working, a national issue ‘Paid CSOs’ and commercial media deliberately ignore.

It is a shame that a few greedy rotten tomatoes who are paid CSOs, risk contaminating the rest of the NGO sector which is there to serve legitimate interests of Malawians. Ref:UNDP/0018/XR5112W/NGO-Sector-MW

