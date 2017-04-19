Malawi’s Leading Youth Organisation YONECO Engages Leaders On SRH Access Among Youths In Chikwawa

Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) has urged religious and traditional leaders in Chikwawa to ensure they take a leading role in the promotion of Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) access among the youths in the district.

The remarks were made Tuesday after weeklong awareness meetings with traditional and religious leaders on the importance of access and uptake of Sexual Reproductive Health Services (SRH) among young people under the project ‘Empowering Young People in Managing Sexual and Reproductive Health Risks’ which ended on Monday.

According to Patrick Makonde, YONECO’s Project Officer for Chikwawa, the awareness meetings which were conducted in two different places of Chikwawa Teachers’ Development Centre under Traditional Authroity (TA) Kasisi and at Hope Village under TA Katunga which aimed at looking at key challenges that most religious and traditional leaders blocked their subjects from accessing the SRH services.

“It is very sad that some religious as well as traditional leaders deny their subjects access to medical services while some do not accept them to use contraceptives.

“Some communities believe that use of contraceptives will negatively affect child bearing and that the use of condoms reduces sexual pleasure,” he said.

Makonde added that it was necessary that his office had to engage the leaders to present the problem to them at the same time inform them of how the booming population was affecting the country’s meager resources on top of the HIV scourge.

He said it was pleasing to note that the leaders who participated in the meeting agreed with the idea that people, especially the youths, were supposed to be given chance to access SRH services adding that abstinence should be a priority.

According to Makonde, the project targeted the youths within the age range of 10 to 24 years by looking at the enhancement of comprehensive sexuality education programs in schools and out of school as a way of enabling young people to make informed SRH choices.

He said the project aims at reducing new HIV and STI infections and teenage pregnancies by increasing the uptake of health services among young people.

Group Village Headman Kabudula from TA Katunga and Pastor June Alufandika from Apostolic Faith Mission said it was important that people were allowed to access medical services no matter one’s belief.

They said as leaders they were mandated to identify negative attitudes that prevented young people from accessing SRH in order to rectify them.

YONECO with support from the Department for International Development (DfID) is implementing a three year project called Empowering Young People in Managing Sexual and Reproductive Health Risks Project in TAs Kasisi, Maseya and Katunga in the district. (By: Steve Chirombo, Chikwawa, April 19, Mana)

