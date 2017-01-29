Malawi’s Firstlady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Chairs First OAFLA’s Meeting

Malawi First Lady Madame Dr.Gertrude Mutharika has started work after assuming the Presidency of OAFLA.

The first lady arrived at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa to Chair the first meeting of the Steering Committe of OAFLA.

She became the President after Ghanas President lost the elections and her being the one who was the Vice President, she assumed office until the elections of OAFLA take place in August, 2017.

  1. Maya Jamiko Kafumbwe   January 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    A Malawi nsanje basi, big up mama

    Reply
  2. Brian Masamba   January 29, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Kodi sukulu yake yotaya zinyalala zomwezi

    Reply
  3. Salim Ibrahim   January 29, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    aaa tsono ife zikutikhudzapo nchani zamowa bs Malawian beer. fotsek

    Reply
