Malawi’s Firstlady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Chairs First OAFLA’s Meeting

Malawi First Lady Madame Dr.Gertrude Mutharika has started work after assuming the Presidency of OAFLA.

The first lady arrived at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa to Chair the first meeting of the Steering Committe of OAFLA.

She became the President after Ghanas President lost the elections and her being the one who was the Vice President, she assumed office until the elections of OAFLA take place in August, 2017.

