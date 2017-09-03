Malawi’s First Lady Thrills At Fundraising Fashion Show For Girl Child Education…Urges Girls To Stay In Schools

Pictorial focus of the Fundraising Fashion Show hosted by Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday with a theme of Girl Child Education.
Pictorial focus of the Fundraising Fashion Show hosted by Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday with a theme of Girl Child Education.
By just looking at the legs of the First Lady one can tell, that this person is not healthy, I know that some of you will choose to disagree with me but I have been in the medical profession for quite a long time and I can tell by just looking at her legs that she has some underlying healthy issues and that she need to be seen by a medical doctor asap.