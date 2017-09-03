Malawi’s First Lady Thrills At Fundraising Fashion Show For Girl Child Education…Urges Girls To Stay In Schools

By on 1 Comment

Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika dances at a fundraising Fashion Show for the Girl Child Education(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana 

Pictorial focus of the Fundraising Fashion Show hosted by Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday with a theme of Girl Child Education.

Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika in a school uniform represents a Girl Child Education at Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana
Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika dances at fundraising Fashion Showcase for the Girl Child Education(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

 

 

Malawi’s First Lady Thrills At Fundraising Fashion Show For Girl Child Education…Urges Girls To Stay In Schools added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

One Response to "Malawi’s First Lady Thrills At Fundraising Fashion Show For Girl Child Education…Urges Girls To Stay In Schools"

  1. Mbonga Matoga   September 6, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    By just looking at the legs of the First Lady one can tell, that this person is not healthy, I know that some of you will choose to disagree with me but I have been in the medical profession for quite a long time and I can tell by just looking at her legs that she has some underlying healthy issues and that she need to be seen by a medical doctor asap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply