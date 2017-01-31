Malawi’s First Lady Honoured Again: Invited To Open International Youth Conference In Kenya

The African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) has invited Malawi First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika to be the key note speaker at a youth pre-conference on Africa Health Agenda International Conference in Nairobi Kenya scheduled for March this year.

AMREF extended the invitation through the organization’s Head of Fundraising and Partnerships for Africa Desta Lakew during an audience with Madam Mutharika on Monday at the Marriot Executive Apartments in Addisababa, Ethiopia where the First Lady is accompanying President Arthur Peter Mutharika for the 28th African Union Heads of State and Governments summit.

Lakew explained that the invitation to Madam Mutharika is in recognition of her passion and role in advocating for youth friendly health services in Malawi First Lady and at the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLA) where she is President.

Among other things Africa Health Agenda International Conference will discuss about investments needed in people, systems and innovations to enable Africa attain the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 particularly in the area of health.

“It is a very important conference where the youth will have a great say and having Her Excellency Mutharika as key note speaker will give them (youth) confidence that they have her support as Malawi First Lady and the support of all the African First Ladies,” Lakew said.

AMREF if an African International Organisation based in Nairobi Kenya aimed at improving the health of people in Africa by partnering with and empowering communities, and strengthening health systems.

Like this: Like Loading...