Malawi’s First Couple Wishes All Muslims Blessed Ramadhan

REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

16th May 2018

H.E PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA AND THE FIRST LADY MADAME PROF. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA WISH ALL MUSLIMS BLESSED RAMADHAN

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady, Madame Prof. Gertrude Mutharika wish all Muslims in Malawi and the world at large peace, joy and blessings as they observe the Islamic holy month of Ramadhan.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, the first couple is calling upon Malawians to use the holy month of Ramadhan to pray for continued peace, love and unity among Malawians.

May Allah Almighty bless you all.

Ramadhan Mubarak.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

SANJIKA PALACE

BLANTYRE

