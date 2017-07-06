Malawi’s 53rd Independence Celebrations: President Mutharika Pleads For Unity & Peace

President Professor Peter Mutharika has asked Malawians to be united, peaceful and also to love one another for the country to achieve its goals.

Mutharika made the remarks on Thursday in Lilongwe during the National Service of Worship at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme ‘Thanking God for a season of plenty’.

He said with the theme of this year’s cerebrations, people were gathered to thank God for giving us enough to harvest this year.

“We thank God for his mercy during the hard times we have passed through, no one in this country died of hunger in the past years, this time around, he has given us a year of harvest,” explained Mutharika.

The first Bible reading was by President Mutharika, read the Deuteronomy 26 vs 1-11.

“He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey; and now I bring the first fruits of the soil that you, Lord, have given me,” reads verses 9 and 10 from the New International Version (NIV).

He therefore advised Malawians to continue going to church as one way of worshiping for his love and care upon us.

In his remarks, Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye encouraged Malawians to put their heart of love, reconciliation, tolerance and the heart that will keep Malawi grow forever.

Malawi annually celebrates its Independence Day on July 6. On this day, Malawi proclaimed independence from Great Britain. British proclaimed a protectorate in Malawi in 1891.

1964 Nyasaland gained independence from Britain and renamed itself Malawi. (By Gladys Kamakanda, Lilongwe, July 6, Mana)

