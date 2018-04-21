Malawians Mourn Under-20 Star Abel Mwakilama

Connect on Linked in

Tributes continue to pour in for Malawi’s under-20 soccer star Abel Mwakilama who died on Thursday in Portugal.

Abel, who was a gem of a striker whose tender shoulders Malawi football placed hope on died of cerebral malaria though he never complained of malaria.

Football Association of Malawi General Secretary Alfreda Gunda also confirmed the death of Mwakilama, 18, who was playing for Portuguese fourth tier league side, Sporting Clube de Esmoriz.

Like this: Like Loading...