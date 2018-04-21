Malawians Mourn Under-20 Star Abel Mwakilama

By on 10 Comments

Abel: Gone too soon

Tributes continue to pour in for Malawi’s under-20 soccer star Abel Mwakilama who died on Thursday in Portugal.

Abel, who was a gem of a striker whose tender shoulders Malawi football placed hope on died of cerebral malaria though he never complained of malaria.

Football Association of Malawi General Secretary Alfreda Gunda also confirmed the death of Mwakilama, 18, who was playing for Portuguese fourth tier league side, Sporting Clube de Esmoriz.

Malawians Mourn Under-20 Star Abel Mwakilama added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

10 Responses to "Malawians Mourn Under-20 Star Abel Mwakilama"

← Older Comments
  1. Anonymous   April 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    may his soul rest in peace

    Reply
  2. Anonymous   April 21, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Indeed he was a star grt loss to all of us.Rest in peace Abel Mwakarima.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous   April 21, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Condolence >>>

    Reply
  4. Anonymous   April 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    It’s disturbing news

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply