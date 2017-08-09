Malawians Hail President Mutharika For Endorsing University of Malawi Delinking

Education experts have hailed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for approving the de-linking of the constituent colleges from the University of Malawi (UNIMA), sayung that would resolve long-standing governance and bureaucratic challenges.
Chancellor College will combine with Domasi College of Education, Bunda College will merge with Natural Resources, [it has already merged as Lilongwe University of Natural Resources-Luanar] and the nursing courses of College of Health Sciences will go to Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) while remaining courses would go to College of Medicine to form a university.
Benedicto Kondowe said unbundling of Unima would help to bring sanity and enhance competition in higher education and growth of the institutions.
Kondowe, who is director of Civil Society Education Coalition, said structures that are at the University Office are the same as those found in colleges and it is in a way duplication of roles.
He said the presidential nod is a “progressive development” and ask all parties to be “sober’ and “more constructive” in detaining how the exercise will be done.
Limbani Eliya Nsapato said unbundling of Unima would encourage innovation in addressing current issues of financing and sustainability.
“ Furthermore , t h e unbundling will help colleges to be autonomous and creative in addressing prior mandates in research, quality and equitable access,” Nsapato said.
The education expert said the unbundling would also help address differences in staff remuneration and boost career progression among academic and nonacademic staff in a less bureaucratic manner.
He, however, warned the unbundling may come with its own teething problems such as need for enterprising and forthright leadership; need for enhancing capacity (technical and financial) to ensure sustainability of the programmes; and transparency and accountability in public financial management.
Nsapato said there may also be the need for policy oversight so that the colleges do not turn a blind eye on their prior mandate.
Bunda College which delinked from Unima to turn into Luanar (Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources) is becoming more selfsustained in terms of funding, research and programming.
Mutharika could start with one university not all them at one time. What if his move go wrong. Last time he just wake up and abolish Malawi junior certificate of education. Some of us are still worried about that. No one is coming up with a better explanation as to why. Now this disbandment of universities from UNIMA. My fellow brothers and sisters let no politician mess with what we believe in as Malawians. Our education system was one of the best in the world. Today we can’t even make it to the top 30 just because every politician wants to gain a political mile. Do your politics people…please leave education alone. Focus on Agriculture and probably labor . Education has gone through so many confusing reforms since the coming of democracy. I thought the government was trying to work out the Quota system. We are waking up in yet another bomb shell. The problem with us Malawians is that, we don’t make follow ups on progress and implementation of declarations. We are good at making initiatives that always hit dead ends. Looks like every stupid thought from the state house is always a brilliant idea. I literally do not believe so. This disbandment will eventually leave a very undesirable impact on our sons and daughters. There is nothing positive about this. Our government has very little investments probably no nothing. This could as well be distancing itself from anything to do with funding? This will fuel lots of strikes , corruption, nepotism, even tribalism watch out. I only see the emerging of one best university which all of us will scramble for an admission.
Yes that’s thinking and talking the one which located at Ndata will be the best and it is not mentioned in this scenario Guess why?
Hell NO
Better late than never.
I Am Not Supporting The Concept Of Emerging DCE & CHANCO, Domasi Is Awarmheart Of Pure Education, So Chanco Is Diseased College
The move is progressive. The problem is that we, Malawians, politicize everything. Minus politics, this is a move in the right direction.