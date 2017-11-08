Malawian Woman Fined K3, 000 For Spreading Blood Sucker Rumours

Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and fined Beatrice Chileka, 43, to pay K3, 000 or in default spend three months in prison with hard labour for spreading false rumors regarding blood suckers.

The court heard through Mangochi Police Station Prosecutor, Inspector Efford Kamphonje that the accused heard rumours in the village that learners of St Augustine 2 Full Primary School were locked up in their respective classes ready to be sucked blood by blood suckers.

“Instantly, she rushed to the school with the aim of rescuing her STD seven daughter but upon arriving at the school, she discovered that the rumour was false as teachers were busy teaching.

“However, she decided to take her daughter home and went ahead to spread the false rumour to other learners that blood suckers are at the school premises ready to suck their blood,” he said.

The rumour did not go down well with the learners who went on rampage to the extent of pelting stones at the head teacher’s house before marching on the streets singing songs that they would not tolerate that their blood should be sucked.

Appearing before the magistrate, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge which prompted the state to parade three witnesses who testified against her.

In mitigation, Chileka begged for leniency, saying it was the false rumour circulating in the village that made her to commit an offence adding that she was also diabetic.

On the other hand, the police prosecutor asked the court to give Chileka a stiff sentence saying such rumors have claimed many innocent lives of late and have also brought a lot of fear among Malawians.

Passing his judgment, Second Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya, said false rumours about blood suckers have created an environment where criminals are able to take the law into their own hands by robbing the so called suspects of their lives and property.

He therefore ruled that Chileka pays a fine of K3, 000 or in default serve three months in prison with hard labour.

Chileka hails from Mbaluku Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in Mangochi.

Mana/ss/pm/thz

