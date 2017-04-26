Malawian Rastas In Big Walk To Raise Funds For Temple, Primary School In Chileka

A group of Rasta’s on Wednesday embarked on a big walk along Haile Selassie Road in Blantyre to raise funds for the roofing of their worship temple and the construction of a new primary school block in Chileka.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), the National High Priest of the Rastas in Malawi Nimrod Kush Chilambe said they decided to have the big walk in order to raise funds especially for the new primary school block which they want to build.

“You might agree with me that our children as Rastas are not accepted in schools built by other churches; for this reason we want to have our own primary school block where our children and other children can have access to education as it is the key to the development of the nation,” said the high priest.

According to the High Priest, the day is also part of their commemorations of the National Nayabingi Day.

Chilambe said the day is commemorated by caring for the needy and the elderly in different areas where people are also enlightened that God is served by the living not the dead.

“My plea to the nation is that Rastas are part and parcel of Malawian citizens and that everyone is created in God’s image and to serve God.

“Therefore it is recommended that each one of us must take part in the things of God for us to live as one so that there should be no discrimination between humans,” highlighted the High Priest.

Taking his turn, International Coordinator for Rastas in Malawi Ras Jah Vision said before the big walk the Rastas decided to sweep Haile Selassie Road because it is named after the Imperial Haile Selassie who was the father of all Rastas in Africa.

“We want to clear the misconception which people have towards Rastas that they are associated with criminal acts and they are unhygienic, that’s why we have embarked in the sweeping of the road as part of our big walk for cleanliness is next to Godliness,” said Ras Jah Vision.

Rastas refer to their beliefs, which are based on a specific interpretation of the Bible, as “Rastalogy.” Central is a monotheistic belief in a single God referred to as Jah. (By Chisomo Banda and Clement Msinawana Mwale, Blantyre, April 26, Mana)

