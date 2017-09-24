Malawian Man Arrested For Defiling One-Year-Old Step Baby

Police in Machinga have arrested a 36 year old man for allegedly defiling his one year old stepdaughter.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Constable Davie Sulumba, confirmed the arrest on Friday identifying the suspect as Kabichi Botomu.

Sulumba said the suspect married the baby’s mother, Patuma Lakesi, 25, in August this year.

“Botomu married Patuma when she already had three children including the victim who has a twin sister. Two weeks ago, the mother went to draw water from a borehole in the morning with one of the twins leaving the other with her husband,” said Sulumba.

Upon returning from the borehole, the mother was surprised to find her daughter crying in pain with blood oozing from her private parts.

Patuma is said to have reported the matter to Mangamba Police Unit after her husband failed to explain what happened and the police recommended that a medical examination be done which later revealed that indeed the child was defiled.

Botomu who is currently in police custody and answering defilement charges hails from Kalonga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi. (By Mayamiko Majawa, Mana)

