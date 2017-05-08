Malawian Journos Worry Namisa, Urges Them To Be Exemplary…Set June 3 For Polls

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter has set new date for the much awaited elections.

The new date for the elections comes two days after the MISA Malawi postponed elections following constitutional disputes between two rival camps on Saturday 6th May at Cross Roads Hotel in the Capital City Lilongwe.

According to Media Statement which is available to Malawi Voice signed by MISA-Malawi Chapter Chairperson Thom Khanje, the National Government Council (NGC) held an emergency on Sunday in Lilongwe and agreed to hold elections on 3rd June this year.

“The NGC felt that the postponement was a good decision that was made in the best interest of Misa-Malawi as an institution and the safety of its members, all other people present during the AGM as well as property at the venue. The meeting resolved that the elections should now be held on 3rd June,” said Khanje in a statement.

The Statement further stated that,” The meeting agreed that the two main candidates – Frank Phiri and Teresa Ndanga – or their representatives, should be invited to spend time with secretariat staff re-verifying each name on the members’ list. A list agreed to by the two parties will be the one to be used in identifying voters during the elections.”

Misa-Malawi has also appealed to its members on the importance of upholding the integrity of the journalism profession by conducting themselves in a respectable and exemplary manner before, during and after the elections as doing otherwise would put the fraternity into disrepute and undermine its status as watchdog of misconduct among the Malawian society.

