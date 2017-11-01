Malawian Charles Kachitsa To Launch Flames TV In The UK

A Malawian entrepreneur Charles Kachitsa based in Manchester in the United Kingdom (UK) is set to launch Flames Television (Flames TV) which is an attempt to put Malawi on the world map, it has been established.

He disclosed this Wednesday in Blantyre during an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA).

Kachitsa said the yet to be launched Flames TV Station which derives its name from Malawi’s National Football Team – the Flames, would start with online streaming in a fortnight’s time.

“We will start with online streaming before we go on popular channels. We would like to launch it here in England and then Malawi in the near future with plans to cover mostly the whole of southern Africa which is underrepresented in terms of TV content especially in Europe and the USA,” he added.

“The main objective of the station is to bring to viewers content that will inspire, motivate and bring positive change in their lives for a better living,” he explained.

Kachitsa pointed out that despite deriving its name from the Malawi National Football team the TV station had no direct link with the team (the Flames).

“The name Flames TV is more inspired by the name ‘Malawi’ than the National Football Team as it is just their alias,” he said, adding: “We have no connection with the team although some of the contents will be aimed at promoting sports in the country.”

