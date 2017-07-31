Malawian Actor To Feature In South Africa Soap ‘Generations the Legacy’

Superior Events Managers says best actor in the on-going Superior Country Wide Drama competition will be featured in the South African celebrated television soap Generations the Legacy.

Superior Events Management Director, Japhet Majekete, disclosed this in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday during Blantyre district drama competition held at Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC).

Majekete said discussion were at advanced stage to have the best actor featured on Generations, a television soap.

“So far so good, the competition at district level is progressing well. We are currently discussing with our friends from South Africa to feature the best actor for the entire competition in the South African television Soap ‘Generations the Legacy’ which is loved by many Malawians. We hope this will help to put Malawi Theatre industry on the world Map,” added Majekete.

When asked to comment on the future of theatre industry in Malawi, Majekete said the future looks promising.

“Looking at the progress and fruits of this competition, we can happily say the theatre industry in Malawi is moving from good to better,” said Majekete.

During Blantyre district drama competition, Lagos Theatre were announced the winners after beating other six groups with their play titled Chibadala (Pride Price) while Bantu Arts on second position with their play Labour Day.

Position number three was scoped by Young Travelers Theatre with their Elections Day Play.

This means the three teams have secured themselves positions to compete in the region finals scheduled to take place later in August.

The winner at the nation level will walk away with MK1.5 million with second and third position pocketing MK750, 000 and MK500, 000 respectively. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

