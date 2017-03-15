Malawi Youth Charles Lipenga Rocks The World: Wins Commonwealth Young Person of the Year Award for Africa and Europe

Charles Lipenga of Malawi, founder of the Maestros Leadership Team, has been selected as the 201 7 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year – Africa & Europe Region . The adjudication panel was extremely impressed by his exceptional contribution to development work, particularly around this year’s theme

Celebrating Young People’s Contribution to achieving the SDG s .



The Maestros Leadership Team is a youth – led organisation that has trained more than 10,000 young people as part of a ‘Let’s Do This’ campaign , wit h volunteers across Malawi and 22

other countries .

Mr Lipenga also led an initiative called Project Inspired that raised funds for 1,000 student scholarships and adopted a government secondary school in Blantyre,

Malawi.



Mr Lipenga is in London to receive his award at a ceremony at Marlborough House this morning. The High Commissioner Mr. Kena Mphonda and Second Secretary Political Affairs Ms Carolyne Kaliati will represent the Malawi Government.

