Malawi To Host ‘Beans For Health And Wealth Conference’

The Grain and Legume Association (GALA) and Women in Agribusiness in Sub-Saharan Africa (WASSA) in partnership with Kansas State University in the United States and Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) are set to host a national conference on exploring opportunities for improving performance in the dry beans and legume supply and value chains.

The conference, under the theme ‘Beans for Health and Wealth: Unexplored Opportunities’, targets to developing strategic alliances, marketing and financing beans production in Malawi.

The upcoming conference, scheduled to take place on the 14th and 15th of this month in Lilongwe, also aims at highlighting the health benefits derived from consumption, profitability and the role played by bean producers in Malawi.

Delegates are expected to discuss the policy environment in the production of beans and the conference will be a platform to provide innovative ideas for farmers to exploit unexplored avenues for enhancing their individual and collective performance in the agricultural industry.

Commenting on this development, Grace Mhango, an official from Afriseed -a key stakeholder in the upcoming conference, noted that Malawi was among the countries making progress in bean production as well as identification of better bean breeds that were resilient to adverse climate conditions.

“We want to ensure that we equip our farmers and various stakeholders with skills both for production, financing and marketing of the beans. Beans are a major source of food and nutrition security for many Malawians. With careful planning of the bean value chain, the industry can increase the economic value beans contribute at the different stages, including alleviating poverty and increasing incomes for smallholder farmers,” she explained.

Principal Investigator of the research underpinning the conference is Professor Vincent Amanor-Boadu of Kansas State University who observes that there is so much more to do with beans that could alter the future of the bean and legume value chain in Malawi.

This one and a half day conference will be followed with three regional workshops improving industry stakeholders’ capacity in forging and nurturing strategic alliances and other relationships to improve their performance.

The Beans for Health and Wealth conference participants include government officials, academicians, farmers, seed suppliers, food processors and financing institutions with special interest in beans or searching for new ideas on how to improve their performance.

The conference and workshops are sponsored by the Legume Innovation Laboratory, which is funded by the US Agency for International Development.

