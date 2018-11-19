Malawi Supports African Union Reforms, Including Transformation of Nepad

Government has supported proposals to reform the African Union Commission in order to make it a leaner, more efficient and results-driven organization.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable Dr Emmanuel Fabiano MP, made this submission yesterday in his remarks, on behalf of His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, during the 11th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Among many resolutions taken during this session, African leaders agreed to downsize the number of Commissioners from ten to eight, including the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, while at the same time enriching the scope of the line portfolios for elected officials. The reforms will also see the AU Commision adopt a robust performance management system, in line with modern organizational practice, a system which will require regular monitoring and reporting of performance to the policy organs of the union.

“As is the case with any organisation, there is always need to continuously reform in order to deliver more results with less resources”, said Fabiano.

Asked to comment on the decision by the Assembly to transfrom NEPAD into the African Union Development Agency (AUDA), Fabiano said Malawi appreciates the concrete and outstanding achievements of NEPAD across the continent, and also appreciates that the transformation of NEPAD is in the context of the broader need for the reform of the Union in order to deliver better on the priorities of Africa Agenda 2063 and to align the agency intimately with the aspirations of the African peoples.

However, Fabiano cautioned on the need for the mandate of the AUDA to be more streamlined and focused. “Malawi endorses, in principle, the proposed mandate of AUDA that has been presented. However, we believe that such a mandate must be considered in the spirit of division of labour between the AU Commission, its organs, Regional Economic Communities and member states in order not to duplicate mandates of other AU organs and specialized agencies”, noted Fabiano.

It is expected that the next Ordinary Session of the African Union in February next year will consider a comprehensive report on the transformation process of NEPAD into AUDA, including statutes and governing structures.

As part of the institutional reforms, the Extraordinary Session included the launch of the African Union Peace Fund, an exclusive

mechanism into which all African Union member states will be contributing annually towards the financing of continental peace efforts. The fund will cover early warning interventions, preventive diplomacy, and post conflict reconstruction programmes, among others.

The summit ends on Sunday, 18th November 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...