Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday night hosted His Excellency President Mutharika to a dinner at the Bute House in Edinburgh.

The two leaders also signed a bilateral agreement between Malawi and Scotland. Former Malawi Cabinet Minister Colin Cameron was among the guests and showed the First Minister his honour Malawi bestowed him in 2017.

Mr. Cameron saved as Minister at the start of Malawi independence in 1964.

