Malawi-Rwanda To Hold Joint Permanent Commission Cooperation

Government of Malawi will convene the Joint Senior Officials’ meeting of the 1st session of the Malawi/Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on February 13th.

According to press release made available to Malawi News Agency (MANA), Friday, the Joint Seniors Officials’ meeting will be officially opened by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila.

“The Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation is a general cooperation signed by the two governments of Malawi and Rwanda, in July, 2016 in order to enhance and broaden cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

“The cooperation was established with the aim of improving the socio-economic development of both countries through a memorandum of understanding,” reads the statement.

During the meeting the two countries are expected to discuss and reach an agreement on the areas of Diplomacy, transport, housing, Agriculture, Sports, Health, gender, arts, and culture, local government, education, defence and security.

The outcomes of the meeting are expected to be implemented by both ministers of the attending countries of Malawi and Rwanda for endorsement, in order to facilitate the implementation of the agreed areas of cooperation. (

By Wilfred Mkandawire, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...