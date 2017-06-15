Malawi Queens Intensify Preparations Ahead Of African Netball Championship Tournament

The Malawi Netball team, The Queen’s Assistant Coach, Samuel Kanyenda says the team has the capacity to do well at the African Netball Championship tournament set for Uganda this month end.

Currently, the team is in camp training for the competition despite the setback of a bulk of reliable players failing to report for camp for various reasons.

“We are more than ready for the tournament despite that we will not have a number of reliable players. People have to understand that it is not possible to have all your best players every time you need them,” he said.

Some of the Queen’s key players who are not in camp include Captain, Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira, Tigresses goal defender Grace Mwafulirwa- Mhango, Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda, centre Takondwa Lwazi and Tigresses’ slippery shooter Sindie Simtowe-Msowoya.

Australian based evergreen shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, who plays for Melbourne Vixens, will also not make it for the Uganda trip.

However, Saenda will be beaming with confidence following the news that the team’s attacking machine Joyce Mvula, who plays for Manchester Thunder in England, is set to join the team in the East African country on June 21.

A few weeks ago, the Queens technical panel chopped some players from the team for failing the fitness test.

Some of the players who were shown an exit door include, Thunder Queens duo Pilirani Msukwa and Emily Jere, Eneles Mdezo, Brenda Lwanda of Civonets and Ethel Ng’ambi, who plays for Prison Sisters. (By Arkangel Tembo, Blantyre, June 15, Mana)

