Malawi Queens In Tears Of Joy As The Firstlady Surprises Them In Camp…”Morale Is Now High”-Saenda

Her Excellency the First Lady Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Malawi National Netball Team the Queens in training at the Blantyre Youth Center.

The Queens are in camp, ahead of the Africa Netball Championship to be held in Uganda from 24 to 30 June.

“I heard that they [girls] were in camp, so my coming is just to cheer them up as you know the netball team is doing well. As their Patron I wanted to give them some morale and to let them know that they make us proud. I encourage them to work and do the nation proud and I know they will. We are all behind them,” said Madam Mutharika.

During the visit, the First Lady trained with the team and presented to the 23 players and officials that are in camp with some hampers.

Coach Griffin Saenda, commended the First Lady for the visit describing it as a good surprise and huge morale booster for the team.

“We are very happy for this good surprise. It’s the first time for this to happen and we are very grateful to the First Lady. It just shows how much she cares and how much she appreciates the girls,” Saenda said.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) General Secretary Carol Babu also hailed Madam Mutharika for the visit.

