Malawi Qualifies For Second MCC

Malawi has qualified for the the second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

This means that the country can get more money from the Compact.

The Board met on Tuesday and approved Malawi’s eligibility for second Compact.

MCC approved Malawi’s first eligibility recently allowing it to get 15.4 million US Dollars.

What did we achieve with first MCC

We expanded our electricity distribution and transmission network capacity.

With the expansion we created room for Malawi to import and export power.

With the expansion, we created room for independent power producers feed into the grid. That’s we are able to talk about 60MW JCM solar power project in Salima

We modernised and expanded Nkula A capacity from 24 megawatts to 36 megawatts.

As to why the continued loadshedding, our capacity remains below the demand of over 350MW.

First MCC compact prepared us to invest in increasing power capacity. It will help Malawi implement its roadmap on energy

