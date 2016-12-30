Malawi President Urged To Act On Alleged Zambia Maizescam…Fire Admarc CEO, Agriculture Minister

In light of the revelations that Admarc procured the Maize from a private trader cheating Malawians that it was a Government to Government deal, we ask President Mutharika to do the right thing and fire The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and the Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe.
Now this administration is running a criminal Enterprise no concerns for the ordinary Malawian.I hope Hon Nick Dausi save us his bombastic vocabulary as Malawians can’t eat his lingual & big words.Stop taking Malawians for granted. No way you can get a loan that Malawians will help shoulder only to hike the Maize Price to accommodate your appetite for stealing. Act now or face unspecified action from Malawians.
We are calling on The ACB to do what it was established for. Don’t just sit and watch.#TransformationAlliance. (Written By Leonard Chimbanga)