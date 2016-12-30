Malawi President Urged To Act On Alleged Zambia Maizescam…Fire Admarc CEO, Agriculture Minister

In light of the revelations that Admarc procured the Maize from a private trader cheating Malawians that it was a Government to Government deal, we ask President Mutharika to do the right thing and fire The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and the Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe.

Last time the President said he needed evidence for him to take such a drastic action. What more does he need now. His government now has become a laughing stock in the reg ion as Corruption is sanctioned at the highest level and there are sacred cows.