February 14, 2017

HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA TO VISIT FLOOD VICTIMS AT NTANDIRE

State House is informing the public that His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday, 15th February 2017 visit Ntandire location in Lilongwe to condole people who were affected by floods.

The President is expected to arrive at Ntandire at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Mgeme Kalilani

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY AND SPOKESPERSON

KAMUZU PALACE

