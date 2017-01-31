Malawi President Returns Tomorrow From AU Summit: Holds Fruitful Talks With Magufuli, Lungu

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will this Wednesday, February 1, 2017 return home from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).
The President is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 12:45pm in the afternoon
Ndiyeno Mukufuna Kuti Tipange Bwanji??Tiziwomba M’manja,kapena Zitibweletsela Chakudya Mumakomo Mwathu?Mukupangaku M’kupusa Kumenekuku.
zazi or atapanda kubwera bwampini uyu