Malawi President Returns Tomorrow From AU Summit: Holds Fruitful Talks With Magufuli, Lungu

By on 7 Comments

APM with Magufuli After Holding Successful Talks On The Sidelines Of The Summit

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will this Wednesday, February 1, 2017 return home from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia where he attended the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).

The President is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 12:45pm in the afternoon

APM Welcomes Lungu To The Meeting

 

Malawi President Returns Tomorrow From AU Summit: Holds Fruitful Talks With Magufuli, Lungu added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

7 Responses to "Malawi President Returns Tomorrow From AU Summit: Holds Fruitful Talks With Magufuli, Lungu"

← Older Comments
  1. Chris Dambuleni   February 1, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Ndiyeno Mukufuna Kuti Tipange Bwanji??Tiziwomba M’manja,kapena Zitibweletsela Chakudya Mumakomo Mwathu?Mukupangaku M’kupusa Kumenekuku.

    Reply
  2. Harold Samson   February 1, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    zazi or atapanda kubwera bwampini uyu

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply