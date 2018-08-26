Malawi President Prof. Mutharika To Attend 3rd China-Africa Summit, Leaves Monday

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, accompanied by the First Lady will travel to China on an official visit on Monday afternoon.

Mutharika will fulfil a number of engagements.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation press statement says the President will attend the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which will be held in Beijing, China, from September 3 to 4, 2018 under the theme, “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State and Government of People’s Republic of China and of over 50 African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations and several International Organisations.

The Summit will be preceded by the 13th Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and 7th FOCAC Ministerial Conference, which will take place on September 1, 2018, and September 2, 2018, respectively.

Mutharika will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano; Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Dr Goodall Gondwe; Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa; Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha and Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Aggrey Masi and Senior Government Officials and the private sector.

“The objective of the Summit is, among others, to take stock of the implementation of the Johannesburg Plan of Action (2016-2018) under which China committed USD 60 billion for economic and infrastructure development in Africa, as well as consider the Beijing Plan of Action (2019-2021). The Summit will also adopt the Beijing Declaration, setting the FOCAC’s priorities and intentions for the next three (3) years,” reads the statement issued on August 25, 2018.

Prior to the Summit, Mutharika will hold bilateral talks wirh the Chinese president Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening further economic and political cooperation and setting the agenda of continued partnership between the two countries for the next 10 years.

Furthermore, Mutharika and the First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika, will undertake a Working Visit to Xi’an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China where the president will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.

The First Lady will also attend a China-Africa First Ladies Conference on AIDS Prevention and Control Advocacy to be hosted by Her Excellency Prof. Peng Liyuan, First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, on September 4, 2018.

