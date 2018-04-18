Malawi President Prof. Mutharika Addresses UK Parliamentary Groups

President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has hailed the long standing partnership which Malawi enjoys with the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) in the United Kingdom Parliament.

APPGs are informal United Kingdom cross- political party groups which work as lobby groups for various national and global interests in vast thematic areas such as human rights and political governance.

Adressing members of the group, President Mutharika who was accompanied by the First Lady Madame Prof. Gertrude Mutharika highlighted strides that his government has made in developing Malawi in all sectors.

Lord David Steel led the United Kingdom’s APPG at the audience. David Steel is also the first Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

