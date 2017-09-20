Malawi President Mutharika Set To Address UN General Assembly Today

General debate for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly kick started on Tuesday in New York with new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres making his maiden speech that focused on what he called ‘seven threats and tests’ facing the world.’

With much of the speech centreing on global conflict epitomised by the nuclear peril between USA and North Korea, the real threats and challenges for Africa and Malawi in particular touched on issues of climate change and inequality.

“Climate change puts our hopes in jeopardy. The number of disasters has quadrupled since 1970. I urge governments to implement the historic Paris Agreement with greater ambition,” Guterres said.

On his part, President of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák said there have been some achievements over the years but called on nations to refrain from being nostalgic.

“We are here to look ahead. We will hear visions, ideas, criticisms and concerns towards charting the course of the UN in addressing the most urgent global challenges,” he said.

He appealed to countries to honour their commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement in order to improve the lives of people and secure the future of the planet.

Malawi, through State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, is expected to make a statement on Wednesday September 20 in the afternoon.

The statement will state commitments the country is undertaking in promoting national development while complementing action to global development.

President Mutharika is expected to highlight the progress Malawi is making in championing youth empowerment, eliminating women and child exploitation and the promotion of gender equality as well as safe motherhood among other issues.

