Malawi President Mutharika Off To 72nd UN General Assembly: To Deliver 12 Key-Note Speeches

President Peter Mutharika Friday afternoon left the country to attend the forth coming 72nd United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York, United States of America from September 19 to 25.

Mutharika left the country via Kamuzu International Airport. He will be attending the session which will be held under the theme “Focusing on people: striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

Mutharika said this year’s theme is in direct compliment of what government of Malawi is doing to make sure all Malawians live in peace.

He told journalists: “It is always my wish to see peace and tranquility continue to prevail in Malawi so that the different kinds of people in the country should be able to live in harmony.

“This is why government recently adopted the National Peace Policy which will be launched soon. We will take this as an advantage to engage and learn from other countries as well,” said Mutharika.

The president added he will also be making a number of speeches during the meeting which will highlight Malawi’s position on various topics.

“This is a people centered session that there will be sessions on women, youth and the people with disability amongst others. I will be making around 12 speeches and one of the important one is on sexual violence. The first lady also has a number of speeches to make.

“This promises to be a busy session but I am very excited,” said Mutharika.

Recently, the Ministry of foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said among the other duties Mutharika is to undertake is to seek solutions to the emerging challenges of trafficking in person during the Appraisal of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons meeting.

He will also present a key note address at the official launch of the He for She Impact Parity Report and participle at the United Nations Private Sector Forum under the theme “Financing the 2030 Agenda: Unlocking prosperity.

As a Global Champion of Education, Mutharika will present a key note address at the 10th CEO Investor Summit.

Delegates at the 72nd session are further expected to focus on various topics on human aspects like education, safety and security and nutrition and development. (By Sylvester Kumwenda, Mana)

