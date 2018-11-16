Malawi President Mourns 6 Killed Soldiers In DRC

PRESS STATEMENT

For immediate release

16th November, 2018

H.E PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA SHOCKED BY THE DEATH OF MALAWI DEFENCE FORCE SOLDIERS IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

The Commander-In-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has learnt with deep shock and sadness about the loss of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while in the course of duty on 14th November, 2018.

The Commander-In-Chief regrets the loss of these brave, disciplined and courageous soldiers who have paid the ultimate human price in the course of facilitating peace for our brothers and sisters in the DRC under a United Nations (UN) Peace Support Operation.

The Commander who is also President of the Republic of Malawi offers condolences to the families of the young, brave and courageous soldiers who have died in battle and fallen in their uniforms. Their lives have not been lost in vain.

The Commander-In-Chief is urging the remaining members of the current Malawi defence force mission in the DRC to continue to be strong and soldier on with their mission to the end in honour of their departed friends, Malawi and humanity at large.

His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika assures the mission of his ultimate support in these trying times and wishes those injured a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the Commander-In-Chief, Malawi Defence Force Commanders, Generals and the United Nations are working on logistics to bring home bodies of the brave soldiers so that they can be accorded the respect they deserve.

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

MZUZU STATE LODGE

MZUZU

