Malawi President Mourns 18 MDF Soldiers Killed In Fatal Mzimba Accident

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika have learnt with great shock the death of 18 Malawi Defence Force cadets and soldiers in a road accident.

In a press statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Office Of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara “Their Excellencies join all Malawians in expressing their condolences to the bereaved families and also wishing those injured speedy recovery.”

“The President is assuring the bereaved and affected families that Government will do everything within its means, to support them during this difficult time. May our Lord bless and bring comfort to the bereaved and ease the pain of loss. ” reads the statement in part

